Inquest investigates if factory worker who died was exposed to toxic gas

A coroner has finished questioning witnesses at an inquest into the death of a factory worker who collapsed while at work, possibly after being exposed to poisonous gas.

Alexander Reginald Cole, 71, died in hospital on Christmas Day 2021 after he was found unconscious at the Futamura plant in Wigton the previous morning.

The court heard how he was discovered in the site’s pump house by Robert Dyer, an HGV driver who had arrived for a delivery.

Mr Cole was lying on the floor with blood coming from his head.

Shortly after raising the alarm, Mr Dyer also lost consciousness and was removed from the room by a colleague.

Evidence from witnesses recalled a strong odour of rotten eggs inside the pump house.

Mr Cole was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary where he died following multiple cardiac arrests.

An investigation by the Heath and Safety Executive (HSE) focussed on the potential presence of hydrogen sulphide gas in the pump house on the morning Mr Cole was found.

Hydrogen sulphide (H2S) is a colourless but toxic gas which is a byproduct of some processes that occur at the Futamura plant. It has a strong odour similar to that of rotten eggs.

Investigator Jason Wan told the court that, while no conclusive evidence exists of the presence of H2S on that morning, he had identified two ways in which the gas could have entered the room via the drainage system.

Evidence from Cumbria Fire and Rescue identified the presence of H2S in the pump house later on the same day.

Mr Wan’s investigation concluded that H2S was present in the pump house on the morning of 24 December 2021.

Managing Director of Futamura Adrian Cave told the court that he agreed with the HSE that H2S must have made its way into the pump house via the drainage system by the time the fire service took its measurements.

However, he reiterated that there is no evidence to prove that it was present when Mr Cole was found.

He also said that because the entire Futamura plant has a sulphurous smell, it is difficult to accept the eyewitness memories of the rotten egg smell as proof of the presence of H2S.

Evidence from Mr Cole’s GP stated that he had a history of cardiovascular disease.

Dr Julia Capper, who was on shift when Mr Cole arrived at the hospital, told the court that she couldn’t say what had caused the cardiac arrests with any degree of certainty.

Evidence from toxicologist Dr Paul Smith said that there is no toxicological test available in the UK to identify H2S.

Dr Fergus Young, who performed a post-mortem examination of Mr Cole, told the court he believed it was probable that Mr Cole had been exposed to a toxic gas which led to cardiac arrest.

The coroner is expected to make a verdict on the cause of Mr Cole’s death in the coming days.

