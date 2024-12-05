Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has been given a five-year non-harassment order and fined after breaching bail conditions.

Sentencing of the the ex-Scotland international for a separate charge of abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years has been deferred until 9 January.

Hogg earlier admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting Gillian Hogg in June.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse of Mrs Hogg when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on 4 November.

He admitted shouting and swearing, tracking Mrs Hogg’s movements and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature.

The court previously heard that he berated his former partner for “not being fun” after going on drinking binges with his colleagues, and once sent more than 200 text messages in a few hours despite having been asked to leave her alone.

Hogg appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing on Thursday 5 December.

