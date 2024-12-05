Play Brightcove video

ITV Border reporter Matthew Taylor caught up with Molly Robinson as she enjoyed her weekly lunch at Langley Castle

Molly Robinson has been enjoying the same lunch at the same hotel every single week for almost 40 years.

The 92-year-old is seen as a part of the family at Langley Castle, near Hexham, in Northumberland, where she makes the journey every Thursday from her home in Alston.

A lot has changed since 1987, but one thing that has remained the same is her order - soup of the day and fish and chips washed down by two glasses of Champagne.

Speaking to ITV Border, Molly said: "Why wouldn’t I want to come? Everyone is so friendly and nice. You don’t feel as though you are sitting amongst strangers then. You get to know the staff. So it is very good."

Molly Robinson has the same order of soup of the day, fish and chips and two glasses of Champagne every Thursday. Credit: ITV Border

Now in her tenth decade, Molly no longer drives and makes her trip to Langley by taxi every week.

She first started visiting the castle with her late husband Jock for overnight stays, and she continues to attend following his death.

And despite dining in the same place for 37 years, Molly said she still looks forward to her weekly outing.

"Of course I do," she continued. "It is my indulgence coming here."

Molly even has her own seating area in the hotel. Credit: ITV Border

'Part of the family'

General Manager of the hotel, Mohammed Serag , told ITV Border that Molly is far more than just a customer to everyone at Langley Castle.

He said: "I have never met in my life such a loyal guest, she has never missed one week, she has never missed a meal.

"Molly is not a guest, for us Molly is part of the family."

