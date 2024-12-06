£500,000 seized as part of Cumbria county lines crackdown

Police in Cumbria have seized almost £500,000 worth of cash and made 23 arrests as part of a week long county lines crackdown.

The force focused on county lines drug crimes as part of the operation which aims to stop people and communities being exploited.

Officers recovered numerous weapons including a zombie knife, knuckle dusters and an electronic stun gun.

As well as trying to stop people from being exploited the force has been conducting preventative work to discourage children from getting involved.

The week long work began on 25 November and ran until 1 December.

Detective Inspector Sam Johnson said: “County lines can bring misery to communities, in the form of drug dealing and serious violence.

“That is why we work to catch those involved, disrupt these networks and stop gangs making inroads in the first place to prevent people being drawn in.”

Cumbria Police say that as part of the preventative work they conducted throughout the week they visited 200 school children in Carlisle, 12 visits to shops in Penrith and a visit to Penrith Station.

Det Insp Johnson added: “Some of the harm and risk caused by county lines involves the exploitation of children and vulnerable people.

“This is why we do our best, alongside our partners, to educate children and teachers, as well as people in businesses or places where children might be found or stay while involved in county lines.”

Officers also said that they intercepted individuals suspected of involvement of other crimes.

These included stopping someone with suspected counterfeit clothing and electronic equipment worth £1.5 million, the discovery of 500 packets of counterfeit cigarettes and counterfeit clothes and headphones worth £200,000.

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, David Allen, said: “These results are absolutely fantastic and are a great snapshot of what the Constabulary achieve all year round.

“Drug and drug-related crimes have a serious impact and blight on our communities and there is absolutely no place for it in Cumbria.

“The message is clear: if you are participating in county lines, you will be caught and you will face the consequences.

“I would urge anyone who spots anything suspicious to report it to the police so that we can take action.

“Together we can and will protect Cumbria from drug crime and the harm it causes.”

