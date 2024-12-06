A painting of Kelso has sold for ten times its estimate at auction after the hammer fell on the sale at more than £150,000.

The painting was made by English landscape artist William Daniell and showcased the bridge of the River Tweed in Kelso.

The artwork sold at Lyon and Turnbull Auction for £150,200. It had an estimate of between £15,000 and £20,000.

Daniell create the painting at the start of the 19th century and lived between 1769 and 1837.

Alice Strang, Senior Specialist in Scottish Art with Lyon & Turnbull, who was on the rostrum for the first part of the sale, said: "Women artists captivated bidders at this exciting auction, with Anne Estelle Rice’s remarkable A Bowl of Fruit soaring to £112,700 after fierce bidding in the room, on the phone and on-line.

"Glasgow Girl Bessie MacNicol’s The Veiled Hat proved it deserved its description as ‘one of the loveliest pictures’ she ever painted when it flew past its top estimate of £20,000 to achieve £47,700.

"Mention should also be made of William Daniell’s View of the New Bridge over the River Tweed at Kelso. It attracted bid after bid after bid, to reach a triumphant £150,200."

