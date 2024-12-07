Cumbria has been hit by travel disruption and cancellations due to a named storm hitting the UK.

There are amber and yellow weather warnings in place due to Storm Darragh - which has been described as a "danger to life" in other areas of the country.

The warnings are for heavy rain and strong winds of up to 70mph.

Cumbria disruption

The Windermere Ferry will not operate today due to the strong winds forecast, while the Carlisle United match has also been called off.

National Highways have said the A66 is closed in both directions from 7am between Augill Beck and Scotch Corner.

Meanwhile a number of events have been cancelled - including the Taste of Cumbria festival in Cockermouth and a Whitehaven fireworks display.

Whitehaven in particular is under an amber weather warning for wind - meaning there could be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Power cuts could occur and falling trees could result in a danger to life, according to the Met Office.

