A number of homes have been evacuated after a fire broke out in Kirkby Lonsdale in the early hours of this morning (8 December).

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire on Main Street, where apartments are believed to have been on fire.

Cumbria Police were called by the fire brigade at 5:45am this morning to the incident.

They said Main Street is likely to remain closed for some time while Cumbria Fire and Rescue continue working at the scene.

Properties nearby have been evacuated and reception centres for those affected have been set up at the Methodist Church in Queen Square, and Lunesdale Hall.

