This Evening and Tonight:

Largely dry through this evening and overnight, with the odd scattered shower at times. Fairly cloudy for most, although coastal areas should see a decent amount of clearer spells. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday:

A rather cloudy day in the east, with the best of the sunshine and warmth towards the coast. Dry for most, with heavy showers spreading northwards into the evening. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Cloudy with heavy and potentially thundery downpours on Sunday. A similar picture for Monday and Tuesday, with drier and brighter spells developing later on Tuesday.

