Police name six-year-old who died in 'tragic accident' involving pellet gun

Our teams are supporting the family of six-year-old Stanley Metcalf, who died yesterday following an incident at a house in Church Lane, Sproatley.

We were called at 4pm following reports that Stanley - who was visiting the address - had suffered serious injuries and he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where he sadly died.

We’re still investigating the circumstances of exactly what happened, but initial indications are that this was a tragic accident involving a pellet gun.

We haven’t made any arrests in connection with the incident, but we are speaking to a number of family members to assist us with our enquiries.

Our thoughts are with Stanley’s family, who have asked that they be given privacy at this very difficult time.