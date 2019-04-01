Advertisement

Two police cars set alight in Barnsley

Two men are currently in police custody after two police cars were deliberately set alight in the early hours of this morning (Monday 1 April).

At around 2.10am, it was reported that the two cars were on fire at Goldthorpe Police Station.

Damage has also been caused to the side of the building and a council van.

No one was injured in the incident.

Two Barnsley men, aged 30 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and arson and remain in custody.

  • Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 56 of 1 April 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.