Family of murdered schoolgirl Elsie Frost win their bid for a fresh inquest into her death

The family of Elsie Frost who was murdered in 1965, have won their High Court bid for an inquest into her death.

No one was ever successfully prosecuted for the murder of 14-year-old Elsie Frost, who was killed on the way home from her sister's house in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in October 1965.

New evidence uncovered after Elsie's brother Colin Frost and sister Anne Cleave persuaded West Yorkshire Police to reopen the files pointed to Beast of Wombwell killer Peter Pickering.

Following his death in March last year, the force confirmed Pickering was expected to be charged with Elsie's murder.