Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Police look to identify man over abduction of 12 year old girl

West Yorkshire Police Detectives have released footage and images of a man they want to identify over the abduction of a 12 year old girl in Leeds.

The girl managed to fight of the man Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The victim was on her way to school walking in Old Run Road, Hunslet, at about 9.15am on Tuesday, April 23, when she was approached by a man near to the M621 flyover.

He grabbed her around the waist and picked her up and carried her across the road towards a secluded wooded area behind an electricity substation.

He ran off after the girl fought back and he was also disturbed by a woman passer by who contacted the police.

He was described as white, medium height and build, with short dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue hoody, black t-shirt and beige trousers with black stripes down each leg.

The circumstances of this incident are clearly very disturbing and we urgently need to identify the man shown in these images.

The woman who intervened was able to film him on her phone as he ran off across a nearby park off Moor Road and we also have CCTV footage of him in the area which we are releasing.

We believe the man is quite identifiable from these images and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who has seen him in the area.

The victim and her family have been left shocked and upset by what happened and we are continuing to support them as we progress the investigation.

We recognise the understandable concern that an incident such as this will be causing in the community and we are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team to reassure people.

– Detective Inspector James Entwistle
He was described as white, medium height and build, with short dark hair and a beard. Credit: South Yorkshire Police