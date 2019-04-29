Police look to identify man over abduction of 12 year old girl

West Yorkshire Police Detectives have released footage and images of a man they want to identify over the abduction of a 12 year old girl in Leeds.

The victim was on her way to school walking in Old Run Road, Hunslet, at about 9.15am on Tuesday, April 23, when she was approached by a man near to the M621 flyover.

He grabbed her around the waist and picked her up and carried her across the road towards a secluded wooded area behind an electricity substation.

He ran off after the girl fought back and he was also disturbed by a woman passer by who contacted the police.

He was described as white, medium height and build, with short dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue hoody, black t-shirt and beige trousers with black stripes down each leg.