Teenager injured in Sheffield shooting

A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the leg in an incident in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Spital Lane, Burngreave, at around 12.10am today.

The boy had suffered a gunshot wound. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, who is leading the investigation, said: “We will remain in the area today, speaking to witnesses to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our investigation is in the early stages and what I would ask is that anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night and into the early hours of this morning contacts us."