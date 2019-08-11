Police treat arson attack on a house in Heckmondwike as attempted murder

Police are treating an arson attack at a house in Heckmondwike as an attempted murder.

Officers were called to a property on Stonedene Court at 4.13am on Sunday to a report of a fire.

Four people were inside. A 17-year-old boy suffering burn injuries and an injury to his body as a result of jumping from an upstairs window. He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A woman and two girls, aged 16 and 11, also managed to escape via windows. They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.