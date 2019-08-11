Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Police treat arson attack on a house in Heckmondwike as attempted murder

Police are treating an arson attack at a house in Heckmondwike as an attempted murder.

Officers were called to a property on Stonedene Court at 4.13am on Sunday to a report of a fire.

Four people were inside. A 17-year-old boy suffering burn injuries and an injury to his body as a result of jumping from an upstairs window. He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A woman and two girls, aged 16 and 11, also managed to escape via windows. They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

Police seal off the arson attack property Credit: ITV Calendar

Detectives are investigating and local officers are also conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

“This is clearly a very serious incident in which a male has suffered burn injuries and three females have also suffered smoke inhalation.

“It took place at a time of night when a family were at home sleeping and could quite easily have had fatal consequences for those inside.

“We are treating this incident as an attempted murder and I am appealing to members of the public for information.

“It is quite possible the suspects will have suffered some injuries as a result of lighting the fire and I would like to speak to anyone who has information about males having turned up at home this morning with burns.

"I would also like anyone who has information about males buying petrol in cans from garages to contact us.

“Also, anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the area of the affected property, or who has CCTV of such behaviour, should get in touch.”

– Detective Superintendent Mark Swift of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, (HMET) on 101 referencing Operation PAIRGLEN and crime number 13190409679.