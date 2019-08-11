- ITV Report
-
Police treat arson attack on a house in Heckmondwike as attempted murder
Police are treating an arson attack at a house in Heckmondwike as an attempted murder.
Officers were called to a property on Stonedene Court at 4.13am on Sunday to a report of a fire.
Four people were inside. A 17-year-old boy suffering burn injuries and an injury to his body as a result of jumping from an upstairs window. He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
A woman and two girls, aged 16 and 11, also managed to escape via windows. They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.
Detectives are investigating and local officers are also conducting reassurance patrols in the area.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, (HMET) on 101 referencing Operation PAIRGLEN and crime number 13190409679.