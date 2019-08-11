UK weather forecast: sunshine and scattered heavy showers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Today: A fine start to Sunday, but showers soon bubbling up through the morning. Showers continuing into the afternoon, with these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, but easing again later in the day. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight: Mainly dry at first, with some clear spells and light winds. Cloud spreading southwards into late evening with some light, patchy rain developing by the early hours Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Monday: Early rain and cloud clearing, giving a bright morning with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may turn heavy with a risk of thunder. Maximum temperature 17 °C.