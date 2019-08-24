Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

17-year-old arrested after suspected drugs death of teenager at Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival, at Bramham Park, is taking place this weekend Credit: ITV Yorkshire

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after the suspected drugs death of a teenager at Leeds Festival.

Officers were called to Bramham Park, where the event is taking place, following a report a 17 year old girl, who is from Oldham, had died shortly after 3.40am this morning (Saturday, 24 August).

A 17-year-old boy, also from the Oldham area, is being questioned on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. He is currently in custody.

Our thoughts are with the family of the girl who has died. We have family liaison officers in place supporting them and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.

While the exact cause of her death is yet to be established, the information we have indicates that she has taken a combination of drugs.

This is a tragic incident and I hope serves as a timely reminder to others of the risk of taking illegal substances, particularly when mixing different types of drugs and drinking alcohol.

If anyone has any concerns for either themselves or others at the festival, I would urge them to contact staff on-site or seek urgent medical assistance.”

– Leeds Festival’s Police Commander, Superintendent Matt Davison
Police have issued a drugs warning following the death Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic commented:

"To say we are deeply saddened about this tragedy, is an understatement. At this point, we implore the media to respect the family’s wishes of privacy at this devastating time.

"The West Yorkshire Police have taken action against those that may have supplied the drugs, and we will continue to work with them as usual. I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending Reading and Leeds Festival that there is no safe way to take prohibited drugs and there are no safe prohibited drugs.”