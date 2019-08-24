- ITV Report
-
17-year-old arrested after suspected drugs death of teenager at Leeds Festival
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after the suspected drugs death of a teenager at Leeds Festival.
Officers were called to Bramham Park, where the event is taking place, following a report a 17 year old girl, who is from Oldham, had died shortly after 3.40am this morning (Saturday, 24 August).
A 17-year-old boy, also from the Oldham area, is being questioned on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. He is currently in custody.
Melvin Benn, Festival Republic commented:
"To say we are deeply saddened about this tragedy, is an understatement. At this point, we implore the media to respect the family’s wishes of privacy at this devastating time.
"The West Yorkshire Police have taken action against those that may have supplied the drugs, and we will continue to work with them as usual. I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending Reading and Leeds Festival that there is no safe way to take prohibited drugs and there are no safe prohibited drugs.”