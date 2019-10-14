Paedophile Richard Huckle stabbed to death in HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire

One of Britain's worst paedophiles, who abused up to 200 Malaysian children, has been stabbed to death in a prison in East Yorkshire.

Richard Huckle was murdered at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on Sunday, sources said.

Huckle was given 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years.

The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, awarded himself "Pedopoints" for different acts of abuse against 191 youngsters, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.