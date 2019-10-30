Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle calls Halifax MP Holly Lynch to thank her for open letter of support

Halifax MP Holly Lynch says she has received a phone call from the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after she sent her a cross-party letter of solidarity from female MPs.

She was pleased to have seen that letter.

We stand with her in solidarity to say that we shouldn't be tearing down women in public life through the press or otherwise.

She was calling to thank myself and other women MPs for standing with her and sending the open letter to say we as women in Public Office absolutely understand what she is going through, although in very different public roles.

It was Buckingham Palace asking me was I available to speak to the Duchess of Sussex.

Female MPs offered the Duchess of Sussex their support in her stand against the “distasteful and misleading nature” of newspaper stories about her and her family.

In an open letter to Meghan, 72 cross-party female MPs pledged to use the “means at our disposal” to ensure the press accept her right to privacy, show respect, and that their stories “reflect the truth”.

The open letter posted on social media by Labour MP Holly Lynch on Tuesday said that the media had printed stories and headlines which had invaded the duchess’s privacy and “sought to cast aspersions” on her character.