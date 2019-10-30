- ITV Report
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle calls Halifax MP Holly Lynch to thank her for open letter of support
Halifax MP Holly Lynch says she has received a phone call from the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after she sent her a cross-party letter of solidarity from female MPs.
Female MPs offered the Duchess of Sussex their support in her stand against the “distasteful and misleading nature” of newspaper stories about her and her family.
In an open letter to Meghan, 72 cross-party female MPs pledged to use the “means at our disposal” to ensure the press accept her right to privacy, show respect, and that their stories “reflect the truth”.
The open letter posted on social media by Labour MP Holly Lynch on Tuesday said that the media had printed stories and headlines which had invaded the duchess’s privacy and “sought to cast aspersions” on her character.