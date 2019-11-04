Two men suffer shotgun wounds in street shooting

Detectives have launched an investigation after two men were shot and seriously injured in Liversedge.

The incident happened at 7:10pm on Monday on Huddersfield Road in the West Yorkshire town.

The victims, aged 27 and 22, received gun-shot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects escaped in a small dark coloured vehicle.

The road at its junction with Lumb Lane was closed while officers investigated the shooting.

Police have also increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.

People should call 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.