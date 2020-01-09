Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of two year old boy

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy from Adwick, Doncaster. Police today have named the toddler as Keigan Ronnie O’Brien.

2-year-old Keigan Ronnie O’Brien Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Emergency services were called to a house on Bosworth Road at about 11am on Wednesday 8 January, following reports from the ambulance service that the boy was in cardiac arrest.

The 2-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died yesterday afternoon (Thursday 9 January)

A post-mortem examination carried out last night concluded that he died as a result of head injuries.

A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Adwick, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody for questioning by detectives.

The loss of any life is tragic, and the death of this little boy is undeniably devastating.

Our thoughts are with those who are affected and our specialist officers will continue to support them.

We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation. Two people are in custody and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this child's death.

– Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, senior investigating officer