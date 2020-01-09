Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of two year old boy

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy from Adwick, Doncaster. Police today have named the toddler as Keigan Ronnie O’Brien.

Emergency services were called to a house on Bosworth Road at about 11am on Wednesday 8 January, following reports from the ambulance service that the boy was in cardiac arrest.

The 2-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died yesterday afternoon (Thursday 9 January)

A post-mortem examination carried out last night concluded that he died as a result of head injuries.

A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Adwick, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody for questioning by detectives.