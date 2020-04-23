Tributes paid after 'hugely popular and respected' Doncaster doctor dies from coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to a 'hugely popular and respected' doctor from Doncaster who has died after contracting coronavirus.

Medhat Atalla died at Doncaster Royal Infirmary – the same hospital where he had treated hundreds of elderly patients during six years as a consultant geriatrician.

In a joint statement Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust's medical director Tim Noble, medical director and chief executive Richard Parker said: “A hugely popular and respected colleague, Dr Atalla was a very special human being who practised medicine across three continents throughout his career, affecting the lives of so many in such a positive way. He was a truly gentle gentleman and he will be hugely missed by us all."

Dr Attalla, who was from Egypt, started work for the NHS after arriving in the UK in the early part of the 21st century.

Dr Noble and Mr Parker paid tribute to those who had cared for him in the weeks leading up to his death and added: “As a Trust, we share our deepest sympathies with Dr Atalla’s brother and sister, and loved ones in Egypt."