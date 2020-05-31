Man dies after being attacked by herd of cows in Yorkshire Dales

An 82-year-old man has died after he was attacked by a herd of cows in the Yorkshire Dales.

The man and his wife were walking at Ivescar, near Ingleton, when the incident happened at around 1.45pm on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his 78-year-old wife was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: "An 82-year-old man, from Foulridge, Pendle, sadly died yesterday after being attacked by a herd of cows."

She added: "Emergency services attended and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The woman, aged 78, was badly bruised and taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary by air ambulance."