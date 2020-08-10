Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Bradford last night.

An 11-year-old cyclist was riding down Hawes Avenue towards the junction with Hawes Road when he crashed with a black van (believed to be a Toyota Hiace)

The collision happened around 9pm on Sunday 9 August.

The 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he received urgent medical treatment and remains in hospital at this time.

Police are keen to speak to two children who were present on bicycles at the time of the collision to come forward with any information.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.