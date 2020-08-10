A tiny baby grass snake has been released back into the wild after being found covered in lead at a factory in North Ferriby, East Yorkshire.

The six-inch long snake was spotted on the production line floor covered in the orange powder, which is used on site.

“The snake looked like it had been in a bag of Cheetos,” said RSPCA inspector Lucy Green, who is one of the charity’s specialist exotics officers.

Staff put a box over the top of the snake and called the RSPCA last Monday (3 August).

Lucy attended and took the snake to a specialist vets where they cleaned the powder off and checked the snake over.

It was quite a difficult task to dust the snake off but they managed it and I was able to collect the snake on Tuesday for release back into the wild.

The UK’s largest snake, adult grass snakes can grow to more than a metre in length but are harmless. They can often be found in wetland habitats but are also found in dry grasslands or gardens especially where there is a pond nearby. They can be seen between April and October, when they’re not hibernating, and in the summer they are most often spotted basking in the sun or swimming. They can live for as long as 25 years.

“This is the tiniest one I’ve seen,” said Lucy, “I’m very happy to have been able to get it back where it belongs.”

To help the RSPCA keep rescuing animals during these unprecedented times, please donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid.