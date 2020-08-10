An emu is on the run in Doncaster and is refusing to go home.

The owners of the emu which has been seen across the town throughout the last few days, have spoken of why they think the bird still remains on the loose. Ethel, as the bird is known, left her home when according to its owner, a group of people saw and took photographs of her.

Last week, South Yorkshire Police received reports of the daredevil emu venturing further afar from its Doncaster home. Police said that the animal was seen on a Trans Pennine trail and would not move off.

Thankfully, she did so, and continued to run......

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said:

We have had a number of reports relating to an escaped emu running down the Trans Pennine Trail in the Cusworth area. Please can the owners get in touch with us.

And a few days later, the emu was seen running in circles in a farmer's field.

Since last Wednesday, around 12-15 people have posted photos of the emu around the Doncaster and Cusworth areas. The majority of people said they tried to get to it to capture it, but stated the emu was much too fast.

Casey Brown said:

I mean, if I just randomly saw an emu I would be a lot more freaked out than I was, but we all knew it was missing - it's been the talk of the town! We tried to get close to it to see if we could sort of guide her somewhere before contacting the owners, but we had no chance.

One of its owners, Kerry Dobson, said she has received a large amount of messages since 'Ethel the Emu' went missing.

She said:

There has been a lot of sightings but no-one has been able to catch her - she's too fast! Whenever people get close to her, she runs away.

Rod Bloor, who owns the land which the emu lives on, and has owned emus in the past, said that all people need to do is just leave her alone and she will return home. Rod stated that he believes he has seen the Emu about a mile away from his house, and hopes that she is now making her way back home.