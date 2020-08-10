The M62 has closed in both directions and there is stationary traffic due to a HGV on fire between junction 21 for Milnrow and junction 22 for Rishworth Moor.

Congestion to J20 (Rochdale) Eastbound and also back to J23 (Huddersfield) heading West.

Delays are also seen on the Woodhead Pass as traffic seeks alternative routes across the pennines.

It's due to a lorry fire which is still burning on the Eastbound side. It began just after 11am today. Traffic is now trapped within the closures on both sides.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, and delays are building.