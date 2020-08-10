The mobile coronavirus testing service will be back in Harrogate this week for anyone showing symptoms to get tested.

The drive-through facility will set up at the Old Education Offices on Ainsty Road on Tuesday (11 August) and Friday (14 August).

It comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Harrogate has risen by 36 this past month, but the rate of infection remains relatively low.

The testing sites are being organised by the Department of Health and Social Care who have warned people to not just turn up but make an appointment first.

Anyone who is showing coronavirus symptoms should register for a test on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

People who don't have access to the internet, or who have difficulty with the digital portals, can ring the new 119 service to book.

Key workers and members of their household should register for a test on the government website.

Tests can be booked at www.gov.uk/apply-coronavirus-test-essential-workers from 8pm the night before.