NHS trusts in our region among those across the country that have been allocated a share of £300 million to upgrade their facilities ahead of winter.

Hospitals could use the new funding to expand waiting areas and increase the number of treatment cubicles, helping them boost A&E capacity by providing additional space, reducing overcrowding and improving infection control measures.

They could also increase the provision of same day emergency care and improve patient flow in the hospital to help the NHS respond to winter pressures and the risk from further outbreaks of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has urged the public to feel confident to visit A&E for the treatment they need, reassuring those who remain concerned that strict social distancing and hygiene measures are in place to protect patients.

Projects will be completed by the start of next year so hospitals benefit from the upgrades during the peak of winter.

Last year the PM also confirmed 20 hospitals will receive a share of £850 million to upgrade outdated facilities and equipment.

We continue to deliver on our promise to build back better and faster, with £300 million allocated today for NHS trusts to upgrade their facilities and improve A&E capacity.

''These upgrades will help our fantastic NHS prepare for the winter months, helping them to deliver essential services and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.''

“It’s vital that those who need emergency treatment this winter access it, and for those who remain concerned about visiting hospitals, let me assure you that the NHS has measures in place to keep people safe.”

The following Trusts are set to receive funding:

SHERWOOD FOREST HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST - £2m

UNITED LINCOLNSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST - £2m

CHESTERFIELD ROYAL HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST - £200,000

AIREDALE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST - £224,000

BARNSLEY HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST - £3.9m

BRADFORD TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST - £4.8m

CALDERDALE AND HUDDERSFIELD NHS FOUNDATION TRUST - £2.2m

DONCASTER AND BASSETLAW TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST - £1.8m

HARROGATE AND DISTRICT NHS FOUNDATION TRUST - £527,000

HULL UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS TRUST - £4.2m

LEEDS TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS TRUST - £5.3m

MID YORKSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST - £2.6m