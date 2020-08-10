It has been a year since a man went missing while travelling to Hull on a P&O Ferry.

Cristian Barbu was on The Pride Of Hull travelling from Rotterdam to Hull overnight from August 9 to August 10 in 2019. But, upon the ferry arriving in the city, his HGV and belongings had been left abandoned and he has not been seen since.

Police are appealing for help to find the 28-year-old Romanian and say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

In a statement Humberside Police said:

We issued a missing person appeal to try and find him or information about his whereabouts but a year on there has been no further news and Christian has not been found. We are appealing once again for anyone with information about the Christian to contact us.