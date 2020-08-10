A £10,000 reward has been offered to help solve a horrific murder which happened 23 years ago in Sheffield.

Patricia Grainger was a 25-year-old mum living on the Parson Cross estate when her body was discovered in August 1997 by children out playing.

She had been stabbed to death and her body mutilated, then hidden under a divan bed base, behind homes on Deerlands Avenue, but her killer has never been found.

Pat's son Daniel Grainger, who was just five-years-old at the time, set up a website to highlight the case in 2008, but the person responsible is still at large.Today on the anniversary of her death, detectives renewed their appeal and Daniel made an impassioned plea to finally end his torment.

Danny Grainger, Patricia’s son, said:

No-one can ever image the pain and suffering our family have had to suffer as a result of my mum’s brutal murder. Whilst many years have passed, the memory of what happened to my vulnerable mum hasn’t gone. She was treated as if she wasn’t human and brutalised in the most sickening way. She trusted anyone who showed her interest and they abused that trust.

He continued:

“Someone in the community must know what happened to Pat and has sat on this secret for decades. We are appealing to your better nature. With our reward through Crimestoppers still available for three more months, there’s still time for you to do the right thing, to tell the truth and help us get answers.”In a statement South Yorkshire Police said:

On the 23rd anniversary of the death of Patricia Grainger, we continue to appeal for information which could lead us to bring those involved in her death to justice. The investigation in to Mrs Grainger's death remains under continual review by the force's Major Incident Review Team who look at any new leads or lines of enquiry.

The statement continued:

"We support Crimestoppers' appeal and encourage anyone with information to come forward. If you have any information, no matter how small, that might help us piece together what happened 23 years ago, please get in touch. You can call 101, or give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."

A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information given to them exclusively and anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Pat's murder. Pat's family have put up £5,000, which Crimestoppers has matched to reach a total reward of up to £10,000 for information.