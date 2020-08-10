As demolition teams prepare to tear down a landmark Leeds city centre building - people who once lived and worked there have been sharing their memories.

Next month the General Infirmary's nurses home will be cleared to make way for a brand new hospital wing, but before it goes bosses are gathering together the thoughts of some of those who trained their during it's 120 year history.

Retired nurse Lynda Dakin shows her daughter and current Leeds nurse Lucy the accommodation she called home for two years while she trained at Leeds General Infirmary in 1970.

The pair, who are in a social bubble, have a special affection for the building

And this is the TV lounge where they had the dances and I met your dad!

"I has just been here two months doing my preliminary training and it was customary to have a dance. I don't know how your dad got the tickets but he turned up with two or three friends and we met at a dance and 47 years later, we are still together."

It'll make way for two brand new hospitals costing £650m - a project welcomed by today's nursing staff, many of whom, like Helen, who started their careers in the building earmarked for demolition.