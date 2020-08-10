This weekend temperatures across the South of the UK soared above 35°C whereas many areas in Northern England only saw temperatures around 20°C.

On Friday, a high of 36.4°C – the hottest August day in 17 years – was recorded at Heathrow.

Our weather presenter Jo Blythe has found out why Britain’s North-South divide even applies to the climate.

The ongoing heatwave, which is set to break records, is expected to lead to potentially severe thunderstorms overnight. Yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place across the region this week.