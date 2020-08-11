10,000 angels took flight at Ripon Cathedral this month – and are now suspended 50 feet above the nave as part of a stunning installation.

Around 24 volunteers helped raise a huge net, bearing the angels, high above the ancient pillars of the building. The cathedral welcomed 500 visitors to the exhibition over the first weekend - which opened on August 1.

The 'Wing and a Prayer' project was designed by the cathedral's development team during lockdown as a way that the church could support the local community through the coronavirus pandemic. Organisers say that each angel represents a thank you to key workers or a prayer for a loved one.

Margaret Hammond, Ripon Cathedral Development Trust, said:

We were overwhelmed by the number of volunteers wishing to get involved in the making of the 10,000 origami angels, they ranged from 3 years to 90 years old. Also 300 school children from Ripon and the surrounding area created and decorated angels. Our volunteers were so happy to help - not only with the making of the angels, but also when it came to hanging them.

The funds raised from the angel installation will help to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and will also go towards the work of Ripon Cathedral.

The free exhibition is open every day until September 29, 2020 with a special service of thanksgiving on Sunday September 27, 2020 to celebrate the feast of St Michael and All Angels.