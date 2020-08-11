A 66 year old man from Hull has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years after being convicted of murder.

Colin Cadamartriea will not be eligible for parole until he’s in his eighties after being convicted of murdering 31 year old Jarrad Marsh in January 2018.

He has already served two and a half years in prison for the killing of Mr Marsh following an original trial in June 2018 but was granted a retrial.

The proceedings, which were held at Sheffield Crown Court, concluded when Cadamartriea was again convicted of murder.

It was the worst day of my life when the police came to tell me my son Jarrad had been murdered

“I attended the original trial in June 2018 at Hull Crown Court and it was absolutely horrific to have to sit and listen all the details regarding my son’s murder.

“At the end of the trial when a guilty verdict was returned and Colin Cadamartriea was subsequently given a life sentence, I felt justice had been served.

I would like to thank the key witnesses in the trial for their assistance in what has been a very challenging and complex investigation.

I would like to thank the key witnesses in the trial for their assistance in what has been a very challenging and complex investigation.

“Nothing will help to lessen the agony of losing a child in such a violent way, but knowing Colin Cadamartriea has been found guilty of his murder and will now spend the majority of the rest of his life in prison, means justice has been served.”