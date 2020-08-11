A man who stabbed a woman repeatedly following a disagreement on social media has been jailed for 17 years.

Basit Hussain, 25, attacked the woman as she walked along Musgrave Drive in Bradford in the early hours of 19 September last year.

Hussain was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Bradford Crown Court on 9 March, 2020 where he pleaded guilty to both charges

He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today to 17 years in prison.

Speaking after Hussain had been sentenced Detective Constable Glen Doran, of Bradford District CID, said: