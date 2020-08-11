A man who stabbed a woman repeatedly following a disagreement on social media has been jailed for 17 years.
Basit Hussain, 25, attacked the woman as she walked along Musgrave Drive in Bradford in the early hours of 19 September last year.
Hussain was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Bradford Crown Court on 9 March, 2020 where he pleaded guilty to both charges
He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today to 17 years in prison.
Speaking after Hussain had been sentenced Detective Constable Glen Doran, of Bradford District CID, said:
Hussain targeted his victim following the argument on social media, which happened just hours before. He stabbed her several times in her back, arm and neck, causing injuries which were initially believed to be life threatening. He is clearly a very dangerous man and I hope the extended sentence he has received today will give his victim some comfort.