Six Hull FC players and two coaches have tested positive for coronavirus.

Five of the players were involved in the weekend's Super League game against the Salford Red Devils. The sixth player was not included in the match day squad for the game.

Another member of the squad is having a retest after an inconclusive result.

Those who have tested positive are now required to quarantine for 10 days - until August 21 – in line with national guidance.

Hull FC have cancelled their scheduled training sessions for Wednesday after the results of the testing.

Salford’s routine weekly test results have not yet been received, but the RFL is now analysing Sunday’s match to determine how many players from each team will also be required to self-isolate under the test and trace procedures that have been agreed with Public Health England.