Three staff members at a textile manufacturer in Kirklees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Camira Fabrics reported the cases to Public Health England and say they have taken a number of precautionary measures including deep cleaning of all machinery and common areas.

Kirklees Council and Public Health England are working with the company after three of its night-shift workers at its Meltham Mills site tested positive for Covid-19. The three staff members are now recovering at home.

A statement on behalf of Kirklees Council, Public Health England and Camira Fabrics said:

The other nightshift workers – approximately 15 people – are being asked to self-isolate for the next two weeks and will all be offered testing at a Mobile Testing Unit on site. A number of individuals have already been tested, with no further positive cases reported at this point.

The company will continue to operate as normal during the daytime under ongoing safety protocols in line with Government guidance.

Kirklees Council say the risk to residents from this outbreak is very low and everyone in the district should continue to socially distance, wash hands regularly with soap and water and get tested if they have symptoms.

