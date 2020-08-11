Hundreds of members of the events industry are due to hold protests around the region at 8pm this evening. It's part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the highly skilled industry professionals, who have had no work for the past four months.

Festivals, weddings, theatre productions and business events have all been forced to close/cancel due to the ongoing pandemic. Campaigners say the events sector urgently needs government support to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Running alongside the protest, venues in and around Leeds will be lighting up red in support of the cause. Organisers say the red illumination is to symbolise the industry going into 'red alert' and is a call on the government for support.

A number of venues in Sheffield and Hull will also be lit up red.

Around 300 people are expected at the Leeds protest this evening. - which is registration only for people to attend, to ensure social distancing rules can be adhered to.

The day of action aims to raise awareness of the events sector which is worth £100 billion and employs up to 1 million people across the UK.What are the aims of the Red Alert campaign?

They are calling for meaningful support from the Government until the industry is allowed to operate in a way that is not limited by social distancing policies including:

1. Grants – not loans – made available to businesses in the events supply chain

2. Furlough scheme extended until the industry is back to work

3. Extension of the self-employment scheme, tailored towards the industry