The cancellation of exams and new grading system is something universities across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are keeping a close eye on.

Students who wish to appeal the grades they have been given risk missing out on a university place, according to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).

However, Clare Marchant, head of UCAS, has said it is a "good year" for prospective students in Britain who want to attend university because institutions will be competing to fill their courses at a time of uncertainty.

The "fragile" situation, where the number of overseas students could fall amid Covid-19, alongside the fact there are fewer 18-year-olds in the population, plays to UK "students' strengths", she said.

Ministers have urged universities to be "flexible" and take into account a range of evidence when choosing which students to admit on A-level results day.

Universities minister Michelle Donelan has told institutions to hold places for students challenging grades until they receive the outcome of their appeal.

The UCAS deadline - for applicants to meet their academic offer conditions - is September 7, which leaves exam boards less than four weeks to issue outcomes of appeals.

Despite the uncertainty universities across our region are bracing themselves for an influx of calls from students hoping to bag a place through clearing.

What is clearing?

Clearing is system which matches students who have failed to make it on their chosen course with a university that still has places unfilled.

This year, clearing opened in July for students who did not have a university offer. However on A-level results day it will be available to all students.

Here are the measures being put in place by some of the universities in our region:

University of Hull

Clearing is going ahead as normal but in three separate buildings rather than just the library to allow for social distancing.

Victoria Sanderson. Head of Admissions & Applicant Services at The University of Hull

University of Lincoln

Believed to be one of the first universities in the country to offer students places on courses via social media.

Darren Hill from the university explains: Applicants who find themselves in Clearing on UCAS can reach out to our team via one of the many official social media profiles - on platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Once they reach out to us via direct message we will ask for a few details before calculating the results of their request. All requests will be dealt with on the day they arrive by our team and as quick as possible (with exception to unique uncommon requests). Once we have all the details we will then either decline them, offer alternatives, or (ideally!) make them a provisional offer (all offers given via support staff on clearing via social or phone are provisional). The adjustment process is the same.

University of Sheffield

This year, because of Covid-19, everyone will be manning the phones from their own homes to create a virtual call centre and prospective students have a chance to attend a virtual open day before making their choice.

University of Huddersfield

Call centre will be operating remotely but with the usual university staff ready to answer questions.

Sheffield Hallam University

Operating a clearing call centre on site which is smaller in size compared to previous years. A large number of staff members will be available to provide support from home.

