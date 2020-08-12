A seven-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Bradford.
Emergency services were called to Manchester Road at around 10pm last night, August 11, after reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
It is believed a black Toyota Auris Estate was travelling along the road when it hit the child near the junction with St Stephen's Road.
Police say the seven-year-old was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, a 29-year-old man from Bradford remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Anyone who witnessed either the collision itself or the movements of the vehicle in the time leading up to it, particularly those with relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference number 13200404278.