A seven-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to Manchester Road at around 10pm last night, August 11, after reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

It is believed a black Toyota Auris Estate was travelling along the road when it hit the child near the junction with St Stephen's Road.

Police say the seven-year-old was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 29-year-old man from Bradford remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.