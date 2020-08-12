A former youth worker and foster carer from Bradford has been jailed for multiple historical sex offences against children.

Robert Taylor, 52, appeared at Bradford Crown Court today (12 August) and was jailed for 14 years and nine months with seven years extended licence.

West Yorkshire Police say he was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be a registered sex offender for life.

The case against Taylor was opened earlier this year after he attended a police station to report his offences, which are alleged to have been committed between 2009 and 2018.

In July this year, Taylor pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to 17 counts of offences of sexual assault of a children under 13, rape of a child under 13 and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.