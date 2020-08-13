Beautician Alison Berry is calling on the government to act quickly and decisively over the future of the beauty industry.

She says her business cannot survive months of not being able to fully open. On top of that her salon is in Clayton in Bradford where extra local restrictions are in place,

Facials and treatments involving the face are still not allowed and were put on hold when the government paused the easing of lockdown restrictions on August 1.

I'm worried that I'll lose my house, I'm worried that I'll lose my business.

Alison Berry says her business is Covid-safe but she fears she could lose it.

I've worked so hard to build up my own business, I was proud of myself, but I feel that it's just crumbled around me. It's scary.

A Government spokesperson said: