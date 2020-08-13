Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been announced as the second UK full-based operation for the budget airline Wizz Air - creating new routes and increasing its annual capacity at the airport by 300,000 seats.

Until now the airline has had its main base in Luton and focussed on central Eastern European routes, but the deal means that today, seats go on sale from DSA to Alicante, Malaga, Larnaca, Faro, Lublin, Kosice, and Suceava.

During a challenging time for the aviation sector, the announcement heralds a major breakthrough for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, with hopes that this will lead to massive expansion and a major boost to the local economy.

There is no doubt that the aviation sector faces its greatest challenge in modern day history at this time. Wizz Air is one of Europe’s most successful and well-established airlines and Doncaster Sheffield Airport as one of the UKs fastest growing airports – it’s a true partnership that has gone from strength to strength.