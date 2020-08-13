Nursing and science subjects have been among the most popular discussed in calls to the University of Sheffield's clearing centre on A-level results day.

The university says it has taken 1100 in the first two hours, after opening its virtual clearing centre at 8am.

Although interest has been across the board, management along with nursing and science subjects have been enquired about the most.

The university has more than 100 people staffing the phones via their own homes as part of the Covid-19 safe virtual call centre.