The search is underway for a shipyard company to repair and restore two of Hull’s historic ships.

Hull City Council is looking to appoint a shipyard company to undertake major restoration works that will preserve the Arctic Corsair - Hull's Cutty Sark and the Spurn Lightship for the next 100 years.

For the last 20 years, a dedicated team of volunteers in partnership with the council have been protecting and preserving these two historic ships.

Now, thanks to funding from Hull City Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Hull Maritime project can move forward.

Exhaustive surveys have identified where the ships need structural works and repairs, these works have been planned in close consultation with volunteer groups to ensure that the restoration does not damage the ships, their historic presence or charm.

The most exciting element of the works will be the installation of a lift on board the Arctic Corsair, which will enable additional access for all below deck to the fish hold, complete with views into the engine room.