Mose Masoe has taken another giant step in his recovery from a serious spinal injury.

In his latest physio session the The Hull Kr prop - who has had to learn to walk again - is seen passing a ball between two physios while taking tentative steps forward.

The 31 year old is continuing to make remarkable progress after an innocuous tackle in a pre season game back in January left him paralysed from the chest down.

This heart-warming video was taken by Flex Health