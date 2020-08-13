Over the past few months Captain Sir Tom Moore has become a national treasure and one of Yorkshire's most famous sons.

His incredible fundraising during the peak of the pandemic thrust him into the global spotlight - and earned him a knighthood from the Queen just last month.

But at 100 years old, this was just one chapter in the story of the Keighley-born veteran - and a special programme tonight (August 13th) at 9.15 on on ITV, tells of the Life and Times of Captain Sir Tom. Lisa Adlam's been taking a look.