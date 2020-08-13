The Department of Transport has confirmed in the last hour that it's urgently investigating a situation surrounding the Pride of Hull Ferry after two crew members tested positive for coronavirus and dozens more had to leave the ship.

It's due to sail from the Humber this evening to Rotterdam.

The Maritime and Coastguard agency says that the ferry operates under a Bahamas flag and it's urgently looking at what's happening too.

The Director of Public Health for Hull City Council, Julia Weldon, said "Two crew members from the Pride of Hull have tested positive for Coronavirus and a number of others are isolating as a precaution, in line with government advice."

She added:

The council’s Public Health Team and Public Health England (PHE) were promptly informed of the situation and are supporting P&O and the Hull and Goole Port Health Authority to understand and follow all available guidance. The situation is being closely managed and any risk to the wider public is considered very low.

A spokesperson from P&O Ferries said: “The health and well-being of P&O Ferries’ passengers and crew is the company’s foremost priority. If any employee tests positive for Covid19, then the relevant authorities and employees are informed through the company’s robust internal procedures and to support UK Public Health England track and trace systems. This morning, one member of crew tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating. P&O Ferries is supporting all crew known to have made contact with this person to self-isolate and they are being provided with test kits. We are cooperating with all the relevant authorities and taking all the necessary precautions, as stipulated in Government guidance, and our services are running with minimum disruption."

The crew onboard are all members of the RMT union. We've been speaking to their representative Darren Procter.