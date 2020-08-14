A burglar who used an open cat flap to gain entry to a house has been jailed for four years after he stole the very CCTV camera that gave him away.

Christopher Doy, of no fixed abode, got hold of a door key by reaching through the cat flap and used it to enter the address in Prospect Street, Mansfield in February.

The 45-year-old dismantled the occupant's security system and took a number of electrical items, a handbag, a purse and the keys to a Renault Clio before leaving the property and taking the car.

In the video you can see him reaching for the camera which he then takes away.

The victim's bank card was then used at a petrol station and the stolen Renault Clio activated ANPR cameras.

CCTV from the petrol station and the house was used to identify Doy and he was arrested a few days after the offence had taken place.