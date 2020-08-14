The government will resume its easing of lockdown from Saturday August 15 in England, affecting what you can do across the Calendar region.

This move was due to take place at the beginning of the month, but was put on pause due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The latest changes will not apply to Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees, areas which are under further local restrictions.

What will change?

Theatres

Audiences will be able to return to indoor theatre performances and music venues, except in locations where additional restrictions have already been imposed.

Under the new government guidelines, such venues will have to operate at a reduced capacity and limit ticket sales to ensure distancing can be maintained inside.

There could also be increased delays between performances as venues will be required to undertake “deep cleans” before the next audience arrives.

Those on stage will also have to keep to social distancing rules.

Sports venues

The government said it will resume plans to pilot a small number of sporting events in order to test the safe return of larger crowds.

This will begin with the final of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

If venues are able to successfully keep fans socially distanced, sports arenas could reopen to supporters from October 1.

Weddings

Wedding receptions for up to 30 guests will be allowed from Saturday, but only in the form of a sit-down meal in a location that adheres to strict guidelines.

Ceremonies remain capped at no more than 30 people and should be kept “as short as reasonably possible”, the government said.

Barbers and beauty salons

Tattoo studios, beauty salons, spas and hairdressers will all be able to offer additional services from Saturday, including front of face treatments such as eyebrow threading.

Workplaces must still remain Covid-19 secure, with regular cleaning and hand washing taking place.

Beautician Alison Berry has a business in Bradford, one of the areas which will not be affected by the easing of the rules.

She says her business cannot survive months of not being able to operate as normal and is still waiting to find out when she can reopen.

Other venues

Casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, and indoor play areas will be allowed to open their doors to customers for the first time since the lockdown was imposed.

Nightclubs, dance halls and sexual entertainment venues will remain closed.